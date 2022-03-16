Berkshire Hathaway class A shares top $500K

  • The coveted Berkshire Hathaway class A shares (NYSE:BRK.A) closed above half a million dollars apiece for the first time on Wednesday. The shares touched as high as $506,028.97 and closed at $504,036.00, up 1.2% for the day.
  • The company that holds a diverse collection of businesses from Dairy Queen fast-food restaurants to Geico auto insurance to Precision Castparts aerospace components now has a market cap of $735.9B, less than $100B from Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) $843.5B.
  • The class A shares are from the company's original stock offering, and Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is well-known for his philosophy of not splitting shares and not paying dividends. There are only 615,333 shares of Berkshire A shares (BRK.A) outstanding.
  • Class B shares (NYSE:BRK.B), which were offered in 1996, are more affordable, with 1.29B class B shares outstanding. They closed at $336.11 on Wednesday. Class B shares are the equivalent of 1/1,500th of a class A share.
  • In the past year, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) shares have risen 29% exceeding Tesla's 13% increase as seen in this chart.
  • On March 12, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) disclosed that it bought $1.5B more of Occidental stock a week after its $3B purchase
