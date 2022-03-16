J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) soared +9.6% to a record high in Wednesday's trading after unveiling an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) BNSF Railway to substantially improve intermodal capacity to keep pace with demand.

J.B. Hunt says it plans to increase its intermodal fleet to as many as 150K containers in the next 3-5 years, 40%-plus above its count at the end of 2021, and will add supporting chassis based on market need.

BNSF says it will increase capability at multiple intermodal facilities and bolster its railcar equipment to accommodate the anticipated increase in container capacity.

To further integrate its joint service with J.B. Hunt, BNSF says it will provide several property locations around key intermodal hubs in southern California, Chicago and other key markets to increase efficiency.

J.B. Hunt enjoyed a very strong 2021 but its achievements are "aggressively priced in," The Value Investor writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.