Musk resigns from Endeavor board
Mar. 16, 2022 5:41 PM ETEndeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk is resigning from the board at talent agency Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR), Endeavor disclosed Wednesday in its annual report.
- That's not due to any disagreement with the company, it says. But Musk is keeping plenty busy, between ramp-ups at Tesla and other projects including Starlink and the Boring Co., as well as a reported probe by the SEC over potential violation of insider trading rules.
- Musk notified Endeavor of his resignation March 12, and it's effect June 30.
- He won't be replaced, however, on Endeavor's board, which is shrinking to seven members from the previous eight effective with Musk's resignation.