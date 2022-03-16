Musk resigns from Endeavor board

E3 - The World"s Premier Event for Video Games - E3 Coliseum – Day 3

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk is resigning from the board at talent agency Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR), Endeavor disclosed Wednesday in its annual report.
  • That's not due to any disagreement with the company, it says. But Musk is keeping plenty busy, between ramp-ups at Tesla and other projects including Starlink and the Boring Co., as well as a reported probe by the SEC over potential violation of insider trading rules.
  • Musk notified Endeavor of his resignation March 12, and it's effect June 30.
  • He won't be replaced, however, on Endeavor's board, which is shrinking to seven members from the previous eight effective with Musk's resignation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.