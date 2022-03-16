Summer Infant stock surges postmarket on acquisition by Kids2
Mar. 16, 2022
- Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) stock surged 30% postmarket after the firm said it will be acquired by Kids2 for $12/share in cash.
- The deal price implies a ~35% premium to SUMR's closing price on Mar. 16.
- "With this acquisition, Kids2 will leverage its existing brand platform strength and add new adjacent categories from SUMR's portfolio to further scale globally. Additionally, our global supply chain will be complemented by SUMR's capabilities," said Ryan Gunnigle, CEO, Kids2.
- The transaction is subject to SUMR stockholder approval and the closing of debt financing by Kids2 to fund the acquisition.
- On completion of the deal, SUMR will become a privately-held company and its stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.
