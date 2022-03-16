Crypto exchange FTX expands in Africa after deal with Kenya payments firm: Bloomberg
Mar. 16, 2022 5:45 PM ETFTX Token (FTT-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX (FTT-USD) has expanded its footprint in Africa after partnering with Kenya-based payments firm AZA Finance, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a joint statement.
- Founded in 2013, AZA offers services such as Treasury functions and payments in 10 African countries. Meanwhile, FTX and AZA are planning to build virtual infrastructure to link African markets to the global web3 economy, Bloomberg noted.
- The companies said they will also provide African and crypto pairs and expand trading in non-fungible tokens, Bloomberg added.
- Earlier in March, FTX shifted to Stripe for payments and identity verification.