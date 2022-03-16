Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' quarterly net gain narrows though revenue increases

Mar. 16, 2022 5:52 PM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) saw its Q4 2021 net income decline ~19% year over year even though revenue increased and beat estimates.
  • Q4 net income stood at ~$9.3M ($0.09 per share, basic and diluted).
  • Revenue increased ~24% year over year to ~$38.1M.
  • Total operating costs and expenses in the quarter was ~$25.6M, a 14% increase compared to Q4 2020.
  • Catalyst ended the year with $171.4M in cash.
  • The company noted it is actively pursuing opportunities to diversify its commercial and development pipeline.
