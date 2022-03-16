The U.S. Energy Department says it authorized additional liquefied natural gas exports from Cheniere Energy's (NYSE:LNG) Sabine Pass, La., and Corpus Christi, Texas, terminals.

The approvals allow Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi flexibility to export the equivalent of 720M cf/day of natural gas to any country with which the U.S. does not have a free trade agreement, including all of Europe.

With Europe facing an energy crunch caused in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Energy Department also says every operating U.S. LNG export project is approved to export its full capacity to any country where not prohibited by U.S. law or policy.

Cheniere Energy is considered a likely beneficiary of Europe's efforts to wean itself from Russian gas, but the company "may find itself squeezed by a lack of U.S. upstream natural gas production growth [and] environmentalist pressures," Zoltan Ban writes in an analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.