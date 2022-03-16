Riot BlockchainEPS of -$0.08, revenue of $213.24M beats by $2.18M

Mar. 16, 2022 5:57 PM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Riot Blockchain press release (NASDAQ:RIOT): FY EPS of -$0.08 may not be comparable to consensus of $1.01.
  • Revenue of $213.24M (+1677.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.18M.
  • Shares -1.83% AH.
  • 10K
  • Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA of $82.4 million in 2021, compared to $(6.3) million in Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in 2020.
  • Increased hashing capacity by 444% to 3.1 EH/s as of December 31, 2021, compared to 0.57 EH/s as of December 31, 2020.
  • Increased Bitcoin held on balance sheet by 353% to 4,884 BTC as of December 31, 2021, compared to 1,078 BTC as of December 31, 2020.
