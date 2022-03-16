While the start of the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle prompted a wobble in the middle of the day, stocks overcame worries about rising interest rates to finish sharply higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq led the rally, posting a gain of 3.8%, adding to a rebound that started the previous day.

Chinese technology stocks contributed to the general advance, amid signs that the Beijing government has offered its support to economic growth and regulatory reform. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) each rose more than 30% on the session.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was another notable gainer. The stock climbed following the release of a strong quarterly report. Meanwhile, Danaos (NYSE:DAC) built on its recent momentum to hit a new 52-week high.

Looking at some of the day's notable decliners, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) fell on regulatory concerns. At the same time, earnings news drove Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to a new low.

Sector In Focus

Chinese technology stocks skyrocketed amid signs of a more stable regulatory regime in China. A report from the Xinhua News Agency indicated that the Beijing authorities would take several measures to fuel economic growth, including steps "to support various types of companies to list overseas."

The news sparked a wave of relief among investors, as China-based stocks, especially related to technology, have taken a pounding over the last year amid a regulatory crackdown in the country.

Bolstered by the report, Alibaba (BABA) jumped 37% on the session. Baidu (BIDU) and JD.com (JD) each advanced about 39%.

Pinduoduo (PDD) was among the best performers in the group, rallying by 56%. DiDi Global (DIDI) rose by 42%.

Standout Gainer

The release of a strong earnings report prompted a wave of buying in shares of cybersecurity firm SentinelOne (S), which surged about 13.5% on the day.

The company reported a loss for Q4 that was narrower than analysts had projected. The firm's revenue more than doubled from last year, reaching a figure of almost $66M.

Looking ahead, S projected Q1 revenue between $74M and $75M. That range sits well above the approximately $69M that analysts were expecting.

S finished the session at $35.05, a gain of $4.16 on the day. The stock is bouncing off a 52-week low of $29.30 set earlier this week.

Standout Loser

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) posted a notable decline amid regulatory concerns surrounding its planned $8.6M purchase of Avast (OTCPK:AVASF). Based on worries that the deal won't close or will require significant concessions, NLOK dropped 13% on the session.

The U.K.'s antitrust regulator said it was concerned that the merger would reduce competition, which could lead to an in-depth probe of the deal. Approval from the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority represents the final condition to close the transaction.

NLOK dropped $4 to finish the session at $26.11. The stock has been in a wide range since early February, when the stock spiked to a 52-week high of $30.92. Wednesday's slide took NLOK to its lowest level since early February.

Notable New High

Geopolitical concerns and ongoing supply chain issues have put a premium on global shipping, In this environment, containership owner Danaos (DAC) has seen significant gains. The momentum continued on Wednesday, with the stock adding almost 8% and setting a fresh 52-week high.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated already apparent bottlenecks in the global shipping system, which was sent into disarray by the COVID pandemic. As a result, some experts have predicted that ocean shipping rates could triple.

DAC has seen the benefit of these supply/demand dynamics. Shares rallied in January and early February. After consolidating for a few weeks, the upswing has resumed, including a gain of $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock closed at $105.83.

Looking longer-term, DAC has nearly doubled over the past year.

Notable New Low

Weak revenue guidance included in the firm's quarterly report sparked a decline in shares of Telos (TLS). The stock dropped 11% to reach a new 52-week low.

The IT and cybersecurity company reported Q4 results that topped expectations, including a profit figure that more than doubled the amount predicted by analysts. Revenue rose nearly 43% from last year.

While the firm's Q4 results exceeded estimates, its Q1 outlook fell short of projections. TLS predicted Q1 revenue of $44M-$48M, sharply below the nearly $61M that analysts are looking for.

TLS retreated $1.16 on the session to close at $9.11. Earlier in the day, the stock established an intraday 52-week low of $8.51.

Over the past six months, TLS has retreated nearly 72%.

Looking for more of the day's biggest movers? Head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.