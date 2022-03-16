Bioceres Crop Solutions to acquire Marrone Bio Innovations in all-stock deal

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) will acquire Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in an all-stock transaction.

Each MBII share will be exchanged at closing for BIOX shares at a fixed ratio of 0.088, representing a value of ~$236M.

MBII stock surged 25% postmarket while BIOX stock fell 5%.

This deal will combine BIOX's expertise in bionutrition and seed care products with MBII's leadership in the development of biological crop protection and plant health solutions.

MBII CEO Kevin Helash said the deal is expected to generate $8M in annual cost synergies.

In connection with the deal, BIOX agreed to a capital commitment with a principal amount between $37.5M and $45M in the form of a convertible loan.

The loan will mature 4 years after closing and accrue interest at an annual rate of 9%, of which 5% will be payable in cash and 4% in-kind.

At any time up to maturity, lenders will have the option to convert the loan into BIOX shares at a strike price of $18/share.

BIOX will have the option for voluntary prepayment starting 30 months after the date on which the loan is effected.

BIOX also entered into a deal with holders of a convertible note with an outstanding principal amount of $49.1M that matures in Mar. 2023.

The noteholders committed to convert 75% of outstanding principal amount into BIOX shares. The remaining 25% will be rolled into a new loan facility with a maturity of 4 years and no rights to convert into equity.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

Shareholders representing ~49% of MBII's outstanding shares entered into customary transaction support deals, agreeing to vote their shares in favor of the merger.

On closing, MBII shareholders will own ~16M shares of BIOX, with at least 2 individuals designated by MBII to be appointed to BIOX's board.