Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) -5.2% post-market after reducing Q1 guidance, now forecasting GAAP earnings of $0.05-$0.08/share and revenues of $110M-$113M, down from previous EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.20 and sales guidance of $117M-$122M, and projects operating margins of 5%-6%.

The company blames the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has affected service revenues and product sales, and the outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID-19, which it says was "much more significant than initially predicted."

Core Labs says business disruptions from cyberattacks against third-party facilities before direct military conflict in Ukraine has disrupted demand for crude oil assay work, particularly in Europe.

The company says the number of employees who tested positive during the quarter has been 5x-6x higher than any previous period since the pandemic started.

Before the open, Core Labs announced a consortium project with Talos Energy focused on carbon capture and sequestration.