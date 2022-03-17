Software company Datto said to explore sale after takeover interest

Mar. 16, 2022 9:37 PM ETDatto Holding Corp. (MSP)IBM, VMW, OTEXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) is said to be considering its strategic options including a possible sale after the maker of cloud-based data backup software received takeover interest from private equity firms.
  • Datto has hired an adviser to solicit interested from possible buyers, according to a Bloomberg report. Datto (MSP) has a market cap of $3.7 billion.
  • Data recovery company Datto, which is backed by Vista Equity Partners, went public in October 2020 and the shares have fallen 13% since the IPO. Datto's products include mission-critical business continuity and disaster recovery, where the company competes with VMware (NYSE:VMW), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Open Text (OTEX) owned Carbonite.
  • Datto has a short interest of 17%.
  • See SA contributor Donovan Jones' piece from January entitled "Datto Launches Promising Offerings But Faces Valuation Contraction."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.