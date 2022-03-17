Software company Datto said to explore sale after takeover interest
Mar. 16, 2022 9:37 PM ETDatto Holding Corp. (MSP)IBM, VMW, OTEXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) is said to be considering its strategic options including a possible sale after the maker of cloud-based data backup software received takeover interest from private equity firms.
- Datto has hired an adviser to solicit interested from possible buyers, according to a Bloomberg report. Datto (MSP) has a market cap of $3.7 billion.
- Data recovery company Datto, which is backed by Vista Equity Partners, went public in October 2020 and the shares have fallen 13% since the IPO. Datto's products include mission-critical business continuity and disaster recovery, where the company competes with VMware (NYSE:VMW), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Open Text (OTEX) owned Carbonite.
- Datto has a short interest of 17%.
