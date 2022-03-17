STEP Energy Services GAAP EPS of -$0.08, revenue of $158.72M beats by $48.91M
Mar. 17, 2022 12:32 AM ETSTEP Energy Services Ltd. (SNVVF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- STEP Energy Services press release (OTCPK:SNVVF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
- Revenue of $158.72M (+121.8% Y/Y) beats by $48.91M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million in Q4 2021, modestly lower than the $18.0 million in Q3 2021 but significantly higher than the $2.4 million earned in Q4 2020.
- Total capital expenditures in the year ended December 31, 2021 were $37.2 million, comprised of $33.7 million from the 2021 budget, with the balance carried forward from the 2020 capital budget. STEP will carry approximately $5.4 million forward into 2022, in addition to the 2022 capital program.