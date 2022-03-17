Asia-Pacific stocks rise after US Fed hikes rate as expected

Japan +3.49%. Japan Core Machinery Orders for January -2.0% m/m (expected -2.2%)

China +2.59%

Hong Kong +5.79%.

Australia +1.10%. Australia Feb Employment change +77.4K (expected +37K) & Unemployment 4.0% (expected 4.1%).

India +1.80%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones climbed 518.76 points, or 1.55%, to 34,063.10, S&P 500 advanced 2.24% to 4,357.86, while Nasdaq surged 3.77% to 13,436.55.

NZ data - Q4 GDP +3.0% q/q (vs. expected 3.2%).

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a 0.25 percentage point rate hike, the first increase since Dec. 2018.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: France's Foreign Minister says Russia is only pretending to negotiate with Ukraine.

UN Security Council's Western members ask for an emergency Ukraine meeting Thursday.

Oil prices climbed on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said markets could lose three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude and refined products from April.

Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $1.8, or 1.9%, to $99.86 a barrel by 0408 GMT, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude was up $1.6, or 1.7%, to $96.67 a barrel.

U.S. futures mostly lower. Dow Jones -0.14%; S&P 500 -0.14%; Nasdaq flat.