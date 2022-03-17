Transglobe Energy GAAP EPS of $0.09, revenue of $93.43M
Mar. 17, 2022 2:11 AM ETTransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Transglobe Energy press release (NASDAQ:TGA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.09.
- Revenue of $93.43M (+83.2% Y/Y).
- Total corporate production is expected to range between 12.4 and 13.4 Mboe/d (mid-point of 12.9 Mboe/d) for 2022 with a 93% weighting to oil and liquids. Egypt oil production is expected to range between 10.0 and 10.8 Mbbls/d (mid-point of 10.4 Mbbls/d) in 2022. Canadian production is expected to range between 2.4 and 2.6 Mboe/d (mid-point of 2.5 Mboe/d) in 2022.
- The Company's 2022 capital program of $57.7 million (before capitalized G&A) includes $33.1 million for Egypt and $24.6 million for Canada.
- The 2022 drilling program includes 17 Egypt wells and 7 Canadian Cardium wells in South Harmattan.