Oryx Petroleum GAAP EPS of -C$0.04, revenue of C$57.7M

Mar. 17, 2022 2:56 AM ETForza Petroleum Limited (ORXPF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Oryx Petroleum press release (OTC:ORXPF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.04.
  • Revenue of C$57.7M (+141.4% Y/Y).
  • Sales volumes in Q4 2021 were 5% higher versus Q4 2020 and 6% higher versus Q3 2021 due primarily to production from new wells, offset by declines at the Zey Gawra field.
  • The Corporation expects cash on hand as of December 31, 2021 and cash receipts from net revenues from sales, exclusively made to the Kurdistan Regional Government at the tie-in to the Kurdistan Oil Export Pipeline, will allow it to fund its forecasted capital expenditures and operating and administrative costs through the end of March 2023.
  • Average gross (100%) oil production of 13,700 bbl/d (working interest 8,900 bbl/d) and 14,600 bbl/d (working interest 9,500 bbl/d) for January and February 2022, respectively.
