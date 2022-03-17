Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice, to halt operations if labor talks fail
- Calgary-based Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) said it would lock out employees on March 20 if the union representing train conductors and engineers fails to negotiate a new contract or agree to binding arbitration.
- The company said the union rejected the offer and continues to table additional demands.
The railway has been in contract discussions or mediation since September with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, the union representing over 3,000 Canadian Pacific employees. The union is seeking a number of wage, pension and benefit improvements.
“For the sake of our employees, our customers, the supply chain we serve and the Canadian economy that is trying to recover from multiple disruptions, we simply cannot prolong for weeks or months the uncertainty associated with a potential labour disruption,” said CP Rail President and CEO Keith Creel in a release.
“Delaying resolution would only make things worse. We take this action with a view to bringing this uncertainty to an end,” CP’s chief executive officer, Keith Creel, said.
TCRC is willing to remain at the bargaining table until the lockout deadline on March 20 and beyond to reach a negotiated settlement, it said in a statement.
Canadian federal mediators are assisting the two sides in talks and the government is encouraging both parties to consider making the compromises necessary to reach a fair deal, Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan Jr said in a statement.
Last week, Canadian Pacific Railway is on track to see a major strike.