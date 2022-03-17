UBS Asset Management agrees to divest its stake in Mitsubishi Corp -UBS Realty Inc to KKR
Mar. 17, 2022 4:01 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- UBS Group and UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) says that UBS Asset Management has agreed with its JV partner, Mitsubishi Corporation, to sell Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. to KKR & Co. Inc.
- The deal is expected to close in April 2022.
- The transaction concludes the successful 20-year joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business in Japan.
- UBS expects to record a gain in Asset Management and a CET1 capital increase related to the sale of approximately USD 0.9 billion upon close of the transaction, expected to be in April 2022
- UBS’s asset management, wealth management and investment banking businesses operating in Japan are not affected by the sale.