UBS Asset Management agrees to divest its stake in Mitsubishi Corp -UBS Realty Inc to KKR

Mar. 17, 2022

  • UBS Group and UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) says that UBS Asset Management has agreed with its JV partner, Mitsubishi Corporation, to sell Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. to KKR & Co. Inc.
  • The deal is expected to close in April 2022.
  • The transaction concludes the successful 20-year joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business in Japan.
  • UBS expects to record a gain in Asset Management and a CET1 capital increase related to the sale of approximately USD 0.9 billion upon close of the transaction, expected to be in April 2022
  • UBS’s asset management, wealth management and investment banking businesses operating in Japan are not affected by the sale.
