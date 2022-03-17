European markets higher as investors react to Fed hike

Mar. 17, 2022 4:27 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.60%.

Germany +0.12%.

France +0.42%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.5% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks adding to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Switzerland February trade balance CHF 5.95 billion vs CHF 3.18 billion prior.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: UK military intelligence: Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than four basis point to 2.15%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 0.39%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up down than one basis point to 1.61%.

European futures higher. FTSE -0.31%; CAC +3.95%; DAX +0.26% and EURO STOXX +0.42%.

