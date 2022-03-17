Endeavour Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58, revenue of $697M; updates FY22 guidance
Mar. 17, 2022 4:38 AM ETEndeavour Mining plc (EDVMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Endeavour Mining press release (OTCQX:EDVMF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58.
- Revenue of $697M (+26.0% Y/Y).
- Operating Cash Flow of $356m or $1.43/share in Q4-2021
- Q4-2021 production from continuing operations amounted to 398koz, an increase of 16koz or 4% over Q3-2021.
- The Group’s production and cost guidance for continuing operations in 2022 is expected to amount to 1,315-1,400koz at an AISC of $880-930/oz. Production and AISC guidance is unchanged for all continuing operations, as published on 24 January 2022.
- Sustaining and non-sustaining capital spend for continuing operations is expected to decrease by approximately $34.2 million in FY-2022 compared to FY-2021. Sustaining capital for 2022 is expected to amount to $169.0 million, compared to a spend of $166.4 million in FY-2021. Non-sustaining capital for FY-2022 is expected to amount to $173.0 million compared to a spend of $209.9 million in FY-2021.