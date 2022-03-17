Lilly, Boehringer to stop Jardiance's kidney disease trial early due to 'clear efficacy'

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim said a phase 3 trial of their medicine Jardiance (empagliflozin) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) will stop early after an interim assessment showed that the study met the criteria for positive efficacy.

An independent data monitoring committee made the recommendation to stop the study, called EMPA-KIDNEY, which included more than 6.6K adults with CKD.

The main goal of the trial was a composite of kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death.

Key secondary outcomes included cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure, all-cause hospitalization and all-cause mortality.

Detailed results are expected to be presented later this year.

Jardiance is approved in the U.S. to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in certain adults; reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) with known heart disease; and lower blood sugar along with diet and exercise in adults with T2D.

In March 2020, the FDA granted fast track designation to Jardiance to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with CKD.

Earlier in March, the European Commission approved the expanded use of Jardiance (empagliflozin) to treat adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure.