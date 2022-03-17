Troika Media Group stock slumps on pricing $50M in convertible preferred stock and warrants
Mar. 17, 2022 4:57 AM ETTroika Media Group, Inc. (TRKA), TRKAWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) is down 11.8% premarket Thursday after the firm has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase $50M of its Series E convertible preferred stock and warrants in a private placement.
- Under the terms, TMG has agreed to sell 500K shares of its Series E preferred and warrants to purchase up to 33.33M shares of the company’s common stock.
- Each share of the Series E Preferred will have a stated value of $100/share and be convertible after the closing date into shares of common stock at a conversion price of $1.50 per share.
- The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $2.00/share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
- Offering is expected to close on or about March 21, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used for its previously announced acquisition of Converge Direct LLC.