Hong Kong stocks rally again, Kolanovic particularly favors China shares

Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China continued their rebound Thursday after a big rally in the previous session on government assurances to stabilize the market.

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) +7% closed sharply higher, while gains in the Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) +1.4% were more modest.

Beleaguered tech shares continued to rebound on the back of pledges of government market support. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 7.8%.

Property shares are still on the rise after China said it wouldn't expand its property tax trial this year. The Hang Seng Properties Index rose 9.5%.

"There's building evidence that Chinese policy is going to work for the better for emerging markets and Chinese equities," Ben Gutteridge, director of model portfolio services, said on Bloomberg.

But stimulus measures aren't going to help the government with its overall goal of addressing wealth inequality, he said.

Front-loaded stimulus: J.P. Morgan strategist Marko Kolanovic said earlier this week he remains overweight emerging market equities and he and his team "particularly favor Chinese stocks given China’s front-loaded stimulus, reopening and relative insulation from current geopolitical flashpoints."

"We continue to be bullish on Chinese equities, as the fiscal carry-over for 2021 allows for the front-loading of stimulus in 2022," he wrote in a note.

"As we move past the winter season, sentiment may improve on better visibility over pro-growth policies," he added. "Following YTD correction in valuation multiples for Growth, we advise to selectively position for Growth through April/May particularly in names and sectors that confirm or surprise on the upside during the annual and 1Q22 results season."

"Key drivers include: 1) China’s frontloaded stimulus becoming more visible at the March NPC; 2) JPM’s above-consensus 2022 EPS forecast; 3) upside optionality on reopening that could trigger pent-up discretionary spending; 4) optionality on improving US-China trade relations."

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is giving some gains back in premarket trading, down 6%.

KWEB soared 39% yesterday on all-time record trading volumes.