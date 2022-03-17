AstraZeneca's Evusheld gets approval in UK to prevent COVID-19
- U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) antibody cocktail Evusheld for preventing COVID-19.
- MHRA said the decision to grant approval was endorsed by the government’s independent expert scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines, after reviewing the evidence.
- MHRA added that Evusheld (tixagevimab/cilgavimab) is authorized to be used before being exposed to the risk of COVID-19 infection in order to prevent disease. Recipients should not be currently infected with or had recent known exposure to a person infected with the COVID-19 virus.
- The drug regulator added that in a study in adults, Evusheld was found to reduce the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77%, with protection from the virus continuing for at least 6 months following a single dose.
- Evusheld is currently under review in the EU.