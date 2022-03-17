KKR-backed Biosynth Carbosynth buys vivitide

Mar. 17, 2022 5:20 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced closing of its previously announced investment in Biosynth Carbosynth.
  • The company also announced Biosynth Carbosynth’s acquisition of vivitide, a global provider of custom peptides and antibodies for the life sciences and biotech industry.
  • Existing vivitide owner Ampersand Capital Partners will roll over its entire stake and become a substantial minority shareholder of the combined entity.
  • Both parties plan to accelerate the company’s geographic expansion, broaden its capabilities, and expand its product portfolio.
  • The combination of Biosynth Carbosynth and vivitide creates global life sciences platform serving high-growth biopharma and diagnostics end markets.
  • KKR invested in Biosynth Carbosynth through KKR Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II, a $4.0B fund focused on investing in high-growth health care companies for which KKR can be a unique partner in helping companies reach scale.
