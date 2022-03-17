Procore expands into France for regional growth across Europe

Mar. 17, 2022 5:27 AM ETProcore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCORtrades 1.7% higher premarket after it announces its launch in France as part of continued global expansion and growth which will enable owners, general contractors and specialty contractors to build smarter by accelerating collaboration, streamlining communication and providing real-time visibility into their project performance.
  • The step comes in at a time when continued regional growth across EMEA following its launches in UKI and MENA in 2018 and 2021 respectively.
  • Procore provides a single unified and collaborative platform for construction, encompassing Project Management, Quality and Safety, Financials, Resource Management and Analytics.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.