Procore expands into France for regional growth across Europe
Mar. 17, 2022 5:27 AM ETProcore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) trades 1.7% higher premarket after it announces its launch in France as part of continued global expansion and growth which will enable owners, general contractors and specialty contractors to build smarter by accelerating collaboration, streamlining communication and providing real-time visibility into their project performance.
- The step comes in at a time when continued regional growth across EMEA following its launches in UKI and MENA in 2018 and 2021 respectively.
- Procore provides a single unified and collaborative platform for construction, encompassing Project Management, Quality and Safety, Financials, Resource Management and Analytics.