AstraZeneca to pay $775M to Roche's unit Chugai to settle Ultomiris patent litigation

Mar. 17, 2022 5:34 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), RHHBYRHHBF, CHGCF, CHGCYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca production plant

Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) will pay $775M to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) unit Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCF) to resolve all patent disputes related to rare disease drug Ultomiris.
  • AstraZeneca had inherited the rare disease drug Ultomiris after acquiring Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
  • Under the settlement agreement between Alexion and Chugai (OTCPK:CHGCY), the two have taken steps to withdraw patent infringement proceedings filed with U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware and Tokyo District Court.
  • The U.S. lawsuit claimed that that Alexion unlawfully used Chugai's patented drug-delivery technology to reduce the dosing frequency for Ultomiris.
  • “With this settlement, we will continue to advance our Ultomiris development programmes in new indications and focus on our mission to transform the lives of people affected by rare diseases," said Alexion CEO Marc Dunoyer.
  • Alexion will make a single payment of $775M in Q2 2022, for which a charge will be recognized through the non-core P&L in Q1.
  • AstraZeneca noted that no further amounts are payable by either party and the settlement does not impact its financial guidance for 2022.
  • AZN -1.08% pre-market to $61.29
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.