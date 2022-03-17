Wingstop unveils expansion plan into Spain
Mar. 17, 2022 5:32 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As part of wider international expansion plans, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) announced to open four ghost kitchens in Madrid, Spain.
- First two set to open on March 31, 2022 and the third is scheduled to open in early April, with the fourth earmarked for a summer launch.
- The company aims to recreate the devoted fanbase developed in the UK, the U.S. and other countries around the world.
- "We are excited to bring the flavour of Wingstop to Spain initially leveraging a delivery-only method. By embracing our entrepreneurial spirit, in just 12 weeks from planning to execution, we're getting Wingstop in front of consumers in Madrid" said Wingstop Vice President EMEA, Lisa Paton.
- Further expansion is also planned for countries where the company has already launched, such as the UK.
- In the last two years, the company has opened opened 16 new restaurants in the UK and enjoys average unit volumes of over $2M, higher than the average unit volumes in the U.S. home market.
- The system-wide restaurant count increased by 12.5% in 2021, with 193 net openings.
- The strong restaurant development combined with same-store sales growth of 8% in the U.S. resulted in system-wide sales of $2.3B, up 20.2% vs. 2020.