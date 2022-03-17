CRH continues share buyback programme
Mar. 17, 2022 5:53 AM ETCRH plc (CRH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CRH (NYSE:CRH) has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further $0.3B of cash to shareholders.
Bringing total cash returned to shareholders under our ongoing share buyback programme to $3.2B since its commencement in May 2018.
The company has entered into arrangements with Societe Generale to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a maximum consideration of $300M.
The maximum number of ordinary shares that may be repurchased under the Buyback is 45M.
The buyback to commence effective today and will end no later than 27 June 2022.
Under the terms, ordinary shares will be repurchased on Euronext Dublin.