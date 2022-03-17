Goldenstone Acquisition prices $50M IPO, trading starts today
Mar. 17, 2022 5:58 AM ETGoldenstone Acquisition Ltd. (GDST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Goldenstone Acquisition (GDST) priced its 5M units IPO at $10/unit; each unit consists of one share, one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-tenth of one share and warrant holder is entitled to purchase one-half of one share and each ten rights entitled the holder thereof to receive one share.
- The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750K units.
- The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol, "GDSTU" commencing Mar.17.
- Offer is expected to close on Mar.21.
- Goldenstone Acquisition plans to undertake an initial business combination with any entity headquartered in, or conducts the majority of its business in China (incl. Hong Kong and Macau).