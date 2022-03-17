Canadian Solar Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.53B misses by $60M

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects total module shipments to be in the range of 3.6 GW to 3.8 GW, including approximately 210 MW of module shipments to the Company's own projects.

Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion vs. $1.45B consensus.

Gross margin is expected to be between 14.5% and 15.5%, reflecting the impact of higher material costs, which the Company plans to partially mitigate through pricing and sales channel strategies.

FY22 Guidance: The Company reiterates its prior outlook for total shipments to be in the range of 20 GW to 22 GW, while increasing its outlook for total battery storage shipments to be in the range of 1.8 GWh to 1.9 GWh, from 1.4 GWh to 1.5 GWh previously.