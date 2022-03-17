Yum China expands share buyback program by $1B
Mar. 17, 2022 6:15 AM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) has increased share repurchase authorization by $1B to an aggregate of $2.4B.
- Total remaining authorization is approximately $1.4B, after the company has repurchased approximately 24M shares of common stock for $971M from 2017 to March 16, 2022, which includes ~4M shares repurchased for $188M quarter-to-date 2022.
- "The Board's approval to expand our share repurchase program reflects the strength of our balance sheet and our ability to generate strong cash flow. From 2017 to 2021, we generated operating cash flow of $5.6 billion and free cash flow of $3.2 billion. To date, we have returned approximately $1.7 billion of capital to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases. Despite the significant impact from COVID-19 in 2021 and stepped-up capital investments to drive organic growth, we generated operating cash flow of $1.1 billion and free cash flow of $442 million," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.