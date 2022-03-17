NeoGenomics RaDaR test detects residual disease in lung cancer patients

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) said its unit Inivata reported publication of new data for RaDaR liquid biopsy test in patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In the LUCID study, Inivata's RaDaR minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence assay was used to analyze the blood samples of 88 patients with early-stage (I-III) NSCLC who had been treated with curative intent.

The company said that the study found that the presence of detectable ctDNA after treatment with curative intent was highly predictive of subsequent clinical recurrence.

In patients who had detectable ctDNA at a ‘landmark timepoint' after the end of cancer treatment, both the specificity and positive predictive value (PPV) were 100%, with ctDNA detection at this timepoint being strongly predictive of both clinical recurrence and overall survival.

In addition, the data showed that ctDNA detection preceded clinical detection of recurrence of the primary tumor by a median of 212.5 days, showing the potential of the test to identify patients who may benefit from early therapeutic intervention.

"The LUCID study provides further evidence in a clinical setting of the potential of RaDaR to detect residual disease across a range of tumor types," said Inivata's Chief Medical Officer David Eberhard.