PagerDuty rallies on strong Q4 growth credentials, above estimates outlook

Mar. 17, 2022 6:22 AM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

PagerDuty cloud computing startup advertisement

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) trades 13.9% higher premarket after the company beat its Q4 earnings and revenue estimates and also reported 32% Y/Y growth in revenue to $78.5M.
  • "Driven by ongoing market traction for our new products and strong go to market execution, Q4 results capped a fiscal year of accelerating growth for PagerDuty," Chairperson and CEO Jennifer Tejada commented.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate of 124% as of January 31, 2022, compared to 121% in the year ago period.
  • Customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) over $100K stood at 594 as of Jan.31, 2022 (vs. 426 a year ago) while customers with $1M ARR stood at 43 (vs. 26 a year ago).
  • As of Jan.31. 2022, total paid customers of 14,865 compared to 13,837 a year ago.
  • GAAP operating loss stood at $27.2M (vs. $18.4M in year ago quarter) while operating margin stood at -34.6% (vs. -31% in year ago period); net loss per share was $0.34 (compared to -$0.27); non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.04 (vs. -$0.06 in year ago quarter).
  • Operating cash flow was $1.3M, with free cash flow of -$1.4M; as of Jan.31, 2022, cash, equivalents and current investments stood at $543.4M.
  • Company provided outlook:

  • Analysts consensus estimates for 1Q23 and FY23 for revenue and EPS can be seen here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.