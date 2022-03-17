PagerDuty rallies on strong Q4 growth credentials, above estimates outlook
Mar. 17, 2022 6:22 AM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) trades 13.9% higher premarket after the company beat its Q4 earnings and revenue estimates and also reported 32% Y/Y growth in revenue to $78.5M.
- "Driven by ongoing market traction for our new products and strong go to market execution, Q4 results capped a fiscal year of accelerating growth for PagerDuty," Chairperson and CEO Jennifer Tejada commented.
- Dollar-based net retention rate of 124% as of January 31, 2022, compared to 121% in the year ago period.
- Customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) over $100K stood at 594 as of Jan.31, 2022 (vs. 426 a year ago) while customers with $1M ARR stood at 43 (vs. 26 a year ago).
- As of Jan.31. 2022, total paid customers of 14,865 compared to 13,837 a year ago.
- GAAP operating loss stood at $27.2M (vs. $18.4M in year ago quarter) while operating margin stood at -34.6% (vs. -31% in year ago period); net loss per share was $0.34 (compared to -$0.27); non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.04 (vs. -$0.06 in year ago quarter).
- Operating cash flow was $1.3M, with free cash flow of -$1.4M; as of Jan.31, 2022, cash, equivalents and current investments stood at $543.4M.
- Company provided outlook:
