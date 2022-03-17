EQONEX appoints former Binance executive as new CEO
Mar. 17, 2022 6:25 AM ETEqonex Limited (EQOS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Bifinity UAB, a payments technology company that is part of Binance, deepens their strategic partnership by appointing Jonathan Farnell, who previously served as Head of Binance UK and CEO of Bifinity, as CEOand a director on the Board.
- Helen Hai, President of Bifinity, has also been appointed to the Board.
- Both appointments are effective immediately.
- The current interim CEO Andrew Eldon will revert back to his primary roles of Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Marketing Officer.
- As per the strategic partnership announced last week, Bifinity had the right to nominate key appointments, including the CEO and two new Board members.
- Bifinity will also nominate two additional senior leaders in the coming weeks.