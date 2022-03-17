Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Kremlin Says Reports of Major Progress in Talks Is 'Wrong'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied a Financial Times report of substantial progress on a 15-point peace plan, saying "On the whole, that's wrong," Bloomberg reported.

Putin Issues Warnings Against West and War Opponents in Russia

Vladimir Putin hit out against attempts to bring about the 'destruction of Russia,' signaling an even greater crackdown on opposition to the war.

He said Russians "will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths."

Theater Used as Shelter Hit by Airstrike

Ukrainian authorities struggled to determine the fate of hundreds of civilians who had been sheltering in a theater smashed by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol as officials said Russian artillery Thursday destroyed more civilian buildings in another frontline city.

Aid Agencies Rush in Supplies

Aid agencies continue to ramp up their efforts to bring much-needed relief supplies to civilians affected by the fighting, and also to over 3 million refugees who have fled the country since the conflict began.

-- The AP contributed to this report.