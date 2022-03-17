ECMOHO receives approval for transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
Mar. 17, 2022 6:32 AM ETECMOHO Limited (MOHO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) announced that the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq approved the company's request to transfer the ADS listing from Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The transfer is expected to be effective Mar.17 and will not have any impact on trading in the company's ADSs.
- In September 2021, the company had received non compliance letter for not meeting the minimum bid price requirement.
- Nasdaq has granted the company a second period of 180 calendar days, or until Sep.12, 2022 to regain compliance with minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.