ECMOHO receives approval for transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market

Mar. 17, 2022 6:32 AM ETECMOHO Limited (MOHO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) announced that the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq approved the company's request to transfer the ADS listing from Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • The transfer is expected to be effective Mar.17 and will not have any impact on trading in the company's ADSs.
  • In September 2021, the company had received non compliance letter for not meeting the minimum bid price requirement.
  • Nasdaq has granted the company a second period of 180 calendar days, or until Sep.12, 2022 to regain compliance with minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
