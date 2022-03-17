Hut 8 Mining GAAP EPS of -C$0.67, revenue of C$57.9M

Mar. 17, 2022 6:35 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hut 8 Mining press release (NASDAQ:HUT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.67.
  • Revenue of C$57.9M (+345.4% Y/Y).
  • Shares -5.4% PM.
  • CFO comment: "We continue to have one of the largest self-mined Bitcoin reserves in the world, currently holding more than 6,200 Bitcoin, and look forward to driving operating efficiencies at our mining sites by deploying next-generation miners."
  • As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total Bitcoin balance of 5,518 with a market value of C$323.9M, including 2,000 Bitcoin loaned as part of the Company's fiat yield strategy.
  • During Q4-2021, 100% of self-mined Bitcoin was deposited into custody.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.