Hut 8 Mining GAAP EPS of -C$0.67, revenue of C$57.9M
Mar. 17, 2022 6:35 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hut 8 Mining press release (NASDAQ:HUT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.67.
- Revenue of C$57.9M (+345.4% Y/Y).
- Shares -5.4% PM.
- CFO comment: "We continue to have one of the largest self-mined Bitcoin reserves in the world, currently holding more than 6,200 Bitcoin, and look forward to driving operating efficiencies at our mining sites by deploying next-generation miners."
- As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total Bitcoin balance of 5,518 with a market value of C$323.9M, including 2,000 Bitcoin loaned as part of the Company's fiat yield strategy.
- During Q4-2021, 100% of self-mined Bitcoin was deposited into custody.