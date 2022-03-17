Liquidia GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.10, revenue of $12.85M beats by $0.16M
Mar. 17, 2022 6:38 AM ETLiquidia Corporation (LQDA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Liquidia press release (NASDAQ:LQDA): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $12.85M (+1636.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.16M.
- Roger Jeffs, Liquidia’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Last year, we achieved every goal we set by increasing sales of Treprostinil Injection, securing tentative approval of YUTREPIA, advancing our legal position in the ongoing Hatch-Waxman case, and strengthening our balance sheet. I am sincerely grateful for the team who has positioned the company for its next stage of dramatic growth. We are excited about the opportunity to offer YUTREPIA to PAH patients in 2022, especially as the demand for inhaled treprostinil expands into a potential market opportunity of over $1 billion in the near future.”