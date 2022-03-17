Accenture GAAP EPS of $2.54 beats by $0.13, revenue of $15.05B beats by $380M

Mar. 17, 2022 6:47 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Accenture press release (NYSE:ACN): Q2 GAAP EPS of $2.54 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $15.05B (+24.5% Y/Y) beats by $380M.

  • Record new bookings of $19.6 billion are up 22% from the second quarter last year, with record bookings in both consulting and outsourcing of $10.9 billion and $8.7 billion, respectively.

  • Accenture updates business outlook for fiscal 2022; raises range for full-year revenue growth to 24-26% in local currency vs. 18.62% consensus.

    Raises EPS to $10.61 to $10.81 vs. $10.54 consensus; updates operating margin expansion to 10 basis points; raises free cash flow to $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion; and raises cash returned to shareholders to at least $6.5 billion.

  • Q3 Guidance: Revenues in the range of $15.70 billion to $16.15 billion ($15.19B consensus), an increase of 22% to 26% in local currency, reflecting the company’s assumption of a negative 4% foreign-exchange impact compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

