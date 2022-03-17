Designer Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.01, revenue of $822.63M misses by $14.52M
Mar. 17, 2022 6:49 AM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Designer Brands press release (NYSE:DBI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $822.63M (+35.0% Y/Y) misses by $14.52M.
- Comparable sales increased by 36.9%.
- During Q4, the company closed seven stores in the U.S. and four stores in Canada with no new stores opened, resulting in a total of 508 U.S. stores and 140 Canadian stores as of the end of 2021.
- For FY2022, the company expects Comparable sales growth in the high-single digits; Diluted EPS in the range of $1.75 to $1.85 vs. consensus of $1.66.