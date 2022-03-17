Orphazyme surges on above average volume

Mar. 17, 2022 6:50 AM ETOrphazyme A/S (ORPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Percentage sign with up or down arrow

baona/iStock via Getty Images

  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) ADRs have added more than 37% in early trading Thursday on above average volume as investors look past the recent operational issues of the Danish biotech that led to a three-day selloff.
  • About 2 million ADRs have changed hands so far in the pre-market compared to the 65-day average of slightly over 1 million ADRs.
  • Late last week, Orphazyme (ORPH) announced plans to delist its American Depositary Shares ((ADSs)) from Nasdaq and cut its staff count by nearly half.
  • The move for in-court structuring followed a recent regulatory setback for the company’s marketing application for the lead candidate arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C.
  • Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also rejected its approval citing the need for more data to support its benefit-risk profile.
  • On Wall Street, Orphazyme (ORPH) is covered by only one analyst with a Strong Sell rating.
