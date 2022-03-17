Commercial Metals Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.10, revenue of $2B beats by $80M
Mar. 17, 2022 6:54 AM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Commercial Metals press release (NYSE:CMC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $2B (+33.3% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- North America downstream backlog grew 9% year-over-year; new project bid volumes reached record second quarter level, underpinning robust demand outlook
- Ms. Smith said, "We continue to anticipate strong fiscal year 2022 financial and operational performance. Current robust demand for each of CMC's major product lines is expected to persist throughout the upcoming spring and summer construction season, underpinned by our growing downstream backlog as well as solid levels of new work entering the project pipeline. The war in Ukraine raises significant geopolitical and economic risks that we are monitoring closely. To date, CMC has not experienced any disruptions to our operations, workforce, or end-market demand."