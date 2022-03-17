Relief Therapeutics nasal spray Sentinox for COVID fails main goal in study

Relief Therapeutics' (OTCQB:RLFTF) trial of nasal spray Sentinox in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection did not meet the main goal.

Relief's subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research reported results of the study, which enrolled 57 patients who who were randomized to receive Sentinox 3 times/day or 5 times/day for 5 days as add-on to the standard therapy versus no Sentinox treatment group.

The trial was designed to test Sentinox spray in terms of viral load reduction, negativization and infectivity in recently infected SARS-CoV-2 individuals.

The company said that considering the small sample size and the high variability in the baseline viral load observed within study groups, the primary goal was not reached.

The company, however, added that data suggested the potential efficacy of Sentinox, with a better response for 3 times/day, versus the control group, in the reduction of the nasal viral load, negativization and infectivity.

In 54 patients who completed the study showed ~90% reduction of viral load after 5 days of treatment with Sentinox 3 times/day versus the control group.

"We will continue to investigate the potential of Sentinox nasal spray to reduce nasal viral load and test the hypothesis that such reduction will interfere with the spreading of the virus to the lungs and, by doing so, prevent a clinical deterioration," said Paolo Galfetti, CEO of APR and President of Relief Europe.