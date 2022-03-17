Dollar General GAAP EPS of $2.57 misses by $0.01, revenue of $8.65B misses by $60M
Mar. 17, 2022 6:58 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Dollar General press release (NYSE:DG): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.57 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $8.65B (+2.9% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Net sales growth of approximately 10% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 7.36%; Same-store sales growth of approximately 2.5%; Diluted EPS growth in the range of approximately 12% to 14% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 9.46%; effective tax rate in the range of 22.5% to 23.0%; Share repurchases of approximately $2.75B; Capital expenditures in the range of $1.4B to $1.5B.