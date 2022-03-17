Morgan Stanley lowers estimates on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to reflect impacts to the restaurant operator's business in Russia and Ukraine for FY22 and beyond. Russia and Ukraine are noted to combine to represent 2% of system sales, 9% of revenues and less than 3% of operating profits for the company.

Analyst John Glass: "In addition to the lost profits from stores being temporarily closed, MCD is currently paying its staff and employees, as well as rent and other essential expenses in these markets. This results in ~$50M per month (5-6c per share) in additional expenses impacting the P&L."

For FY22, Morgan Stanley assumed stores in Russia and Ukraine remain closed for the balance of the year, which will cost EPS about $0.28 per share from the $10.05 prior estimate. Over the long term, there could be impairment charges for MCD at some point if the company exits the countries, marks down the value of assets, sells them to a local owner, or in the worst case scenario, faces asset seizures.

Morgan Stanley moved its price target on Overweight-rated MCD to $287 from $294 based on the new EPS estimates.

Earlier this week: McDonald's is recommended at Oppenheimer with Russia-Ukraine risk already priced in.