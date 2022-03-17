G-III Apparel GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.33, revenue of $748.15M beats by $7.98M
Mar. 17, 2022 7:07 AM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel press release (NASDAQ:GIII): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $748.15M (+42.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.98M.
- Shares +1.56% PM.
- For fiscal 2023, the Company expects net sales of approximately $3.0 billion vs consensus of $2.89B and net income between $205.0 million and $215.0 million, or between $4.20 and $4.30 per diluted share. This compares to net sales of $2.77 billion and net income of $200.6 million, or $4.05 per diluted share, last year. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company expects net sales of approximately $600.0 million vs consensus of $553.07M compared to $519.9 million in the same period last year. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is expected to be in the range $25.0 million and $30.0 million, or $0.50 and $0.60 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $26.3 million or $0.53 per diluted share in last year’s first quarter.