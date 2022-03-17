G-III Apparel GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.33, revenue of $748.15M beats by $7.98M

Mar. 17, 2022 7:07 AM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • G-III Apparel press release (NASDAQ:GIII): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $748.15M (+42.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.98M.
  • Shares +1.56% PM.
  • For fiscal 2023, the Company expects net sales of approximately $3.0 billion vs consensus of $2.89B and net income between $205.0 million and $215.0 million, or between $4.20 and $4.30 per diluted share. This compares to net sales of $2.77 billion and net income of $200.6 million, or $4.05 per diluted share, last year. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company expects net sales of approximately $600.0 million vs consensus of $553.07M compared to $519.9 million in the same period last year. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is expected to be in the range $25.0 million and $30.0 million, or $0.50 and $0.60 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $26.3 million or $0.53 per diluted share in last year’s first quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.