Destination XL GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.01, revenue of $133.45M beats by $1.57M
Mar. 17, 2022 7:07 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Destination XL press release (NASDAQ:DXLG): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $133.45M (+33.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.57M.
- On March 15, 2022, the Board authorized a $15M stock repurchase program.
- CEO comment: “In fiscal 2022, we intend to build off the many successes we achieved last year to drive new customer acquisition, lifetime customer value through greater retention and new channels of distribution all of which will strengthen our brand and provide new opportunities for greater top-line growth. Our strong balance sheet and substantial free cash flow will allow us to withstand market volatility, invest in our business and return capital to shareholders through a stock repurchase program.”