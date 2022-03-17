Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) added to Wednesday's gain with a push higher on Thursday following a narrow Q4 earnings beat.

Same-store sales rose 23.8% during the quarter, consisting of a 34.6% jump in brick-and-mortar sales and 8.7% gain in e-commerce sales.

Non-GAAP operating income of $411.0M compared to $293.8M in FY21 and $270.3M in FY20.

Average transaction value increased 16.8% in North America and the number of transactions increased 3.6% compared to last year. ATV decreased 2.2% in international markets and the number of transactions increased 37.6% compared to last year.

Looking ahead, Signet (SIG) expects total revenue in the range of $8.03B to $8.25B in FY23 vs. $7.89B consensus.

CEO outlook: "Despite a challenging macro environment ahead, we believe that we are well-positioned in partnership with our strategic suppliers. We're confident in the sustainable competitive advantages we've built and our ability to leverage our enhanced infrastructure and scale to continue growing ahead of the jewelry industry."

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) rose 6.46% in premarket trading to $82.74 following the sales topper.