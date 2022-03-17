Centogene and Pfizer expand collaboration agreement
Mar. 17, 2022 7:12 AM ETCentogene N.V. (CNTG)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG), a German biotech focused on rare disorders, announced on Thursday that the company agreed to expand its data access and collaboration agreement with the U.S. pharma giant Pfizer (PFE).
- In 2019, the two companies signed an initial agreement to identify and validate genetic and biochemical targets for the potential development of new treatments for rare diseases.
- The newly established research project includes attempts “to validate rare genetic causes of neurodegenerative diseases as possible targets for specific diseases,” the company said.
- Existing patient samples of CENTOGENE’s Bio/Databank will form the basis to generate data for the initiative, which was identified by the company as a “new research phase” aimed at verifying earlier results.
- The expansion to the existing deal comes a few weeks after the company made Kim Stratton its permanent Chief Executive Officer.